In Com Staff May 15 2019, 1.17 pm May 15 2019, 1.17 pm

The first day of school was always such a great feeling. And because you like going back down memory lane, the movies love taking you back on campus! This is JusTalkin brought to you by in.com. Once in a while, we get to watch movies that take us back to school or college - back to campus. Although they’re so far away from the reality knew back then, it’s a nice trip back in time. Let’s go back to the classroom on this podcast.

3 Idiots

The movie was supposed to be about 3 idiots, but a million others went and watched it. It follows the lives of three engineering students, who are supposed to be in their late teens or early twenties. But a 44-year-old Aamir Khan, a 39-year-old Madhavan and a 30-year-old Sharman Joshi played lead characters. And Boman Irani, who was 50 when they shot this film, played their principal. It was about college students but the movie makers didn’t do the math. Weirdest casting in Bollywood, even though the movie went on to make crores.

21 and 22 Jump Street

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum go back to campus, pretending to be school kids in 21 Jump Street. It’s success saw the need for a sequel two years later, and unlike most series where the sequel doesn’t do as well as the first film, 22 Jump Street was met with equal success. Probably because, unlike 3 Idiots, the makers made it clear that the guys were pretending to be students.

Main Hoon Na

The term “Over the top” represented in one movie, combining most Bollywood cliches in one single film, including the secret identity of the hero, slapstick comedy, song-and-dance sequences and pronounced change in attire in a tomboy to make one of the heroes fall in love with her. Someone needed to give Farah Khan a reality check about things like prom nights in India, but nobody did and here she is, still going strong with her own ideas of what must be. The best part about the movie though is the actual campus they shot on - a real school in Darjeeling.

Such a cult film when it came out, but so far away from real life. Karan Johar went on campus to make this film about three lovestruck individuals, probably was the first Bollywood film to use body doubles for basketball but we don’t know the truth behind that, but apart from shooting on campus with young adults, KJo also brought a whole bunch of kids together because the plot required a thriving “summer camp” vibe. The parents must’ve been thrilled - send their kids to a Bollywood summer camp, and get paid for it! Kuch bhi ho sakta hai!

Stars always worried about their kids’ debuts. But enter the top guy at Dharma who could launch star kids easier than most countries can launch rockets. He made Student of the Year in 2012, and although we didn’t really need a sequel, made SOTY2 which has just released. With just this series, he launched the careers of Alia Bhat, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. Quite the launcher!

Munnabhai MBBS took a rowdy and put him on campus! Sanjay Dutt plays a guy who lies to his parents about being a doctor, Boman Irani plays the guy who exposes him, and Munnabhai goes back to campus to teach the latter a lesson. Forget the passion for humanity and the ‘jadoo ki jhappi’. What this movie really equipped the youth of this country for, was to try radical new methods to copy in exams. Some were massive fails. The movie wasn’t.

Half girlfriend would’ve had at least half a chance at doing well if it had at least half a semblance of a plot. Bollywood producers saw Chetan Bhagat’s book Making Money, saw it converting to movie tickets making money, and signed a deal to make a movie out of his book. It’s supposed to be a college love story but the only thing you’ll identify with the many events that happen on campus, is a guy being friend-zoned.

Accepted

Accepted follows the story of a young guy who gets rejected from every university, so decides to start his own fake one, and keeps it going strong when he discovers it has attracted a lot of attention and receives sign-ups. This was such a great concept. If it existed, in reality, we might’ve had people giving us lectures on how to be stars on TikTok. It was remade in Bollywood and was called FALTU. But they were probably talking about the cast when they used that word.

We love anything that takes us back in time, especially school and college movies. Because what could be better than sitting and judging movies rather than having our exam answer sheets judged?