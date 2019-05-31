In Com Staff May 31 2019, 4.38 pm May 31 2019, 4.38 pm

This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. We had a pretty action-packed few weeks with the Met Gala followed by Cannes. The finest, if not the best connected, fashion designers showcased their designs on more than willing models and celebrities, and as Indians, there’s always a dilemma if you should go all-out desi or embrace the West when it comes to fashion. The Saree has always been presented well on screen by different actresses across decades, but it’s a totally different ball game to carry it with panache on the red carpet or other appearances. Here’s taking a look at some of them.

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes

The most recent one being Kangana Ranaut’s Cannes appearance. Known to speak her mind and have strong opinions, Kangana is also very bold when it comes to her fashion choices, starting from flaunting her mop of unruly hair when the rest of the industry was busy smoothening down their hair. She picked a bright golden Sari for her appearance at Cannes and paired it off with mauve gloves. She said, “the clothes I wear will have drama”. Unfortunately, she doesn’t curtail the drama to just her attire.

Aishwarya Rai and Oprah Winfrey

Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful people alive, and also one of the most appropriate people to represent India abroad, because with her wit and her grace she is regarded as the modern Indian who still holds her values dear. When she went on Oprah Winfrey’s show, one of the biggest TV shows on earth, she not only totally owned it, she gave them a taste of desi culture. She draped a saree for Oprah, amidst loud and nice cheers. Rumours have it that she repeated the favour when Oprah was on an Indian visit and dropped into the Bachchan’s home before she headed off to a formal dinner. Only Aishwarya Rai can have the confidence to pull off something like this. Her career is also, if you look at it, similar to a saree - long, colourful, and has Salman Khan going nuts over it on screen.

The Cannes Red Carpet

Being known as a favourite amongst the richest, it was no surprise that Cannes was the first choice for a film festival where the best of the world were going to be present. So it was a matter of great pride when in 1973, Shabana Azmi and Smitha Patil walked the Red Carpet in sarees with all the grace and confidence one could ask for in them. Azmi said it was a time when movies were more important than fashion. Other actors who have pulled off the Saree look at Cannes at Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and the amazing Neena Gupta. Brilliant women who showed the world we had movies worth their time, and women worth their notice.

Sonam Kapoor’s denim saree

Sonam Kapoor has built quite a reputation for herself as a fashionista. And her fashion game is really strong. So when it was time for her to experiment with the saree, she turned up in a saree, considered one of the most delicate and elegant attires, made in a material that’s considered really sturdy - denim! Her denim saree grabbed eyeballs and how! Although not a typical saree, it did what she set out to do - make her number one in the fashion game for a good few months, and set fashion ahead of her opinion on everything else under the Sun!

Dua Lipa’s outing in a saree

India has always been fascinated with the West, and in turn has always fascinated people across the world with its history, culture, and music. Case in point, The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Freddie Mercury, all had a connection with or felt very deeply about India. And so did Dua Lipa, who, when on holiday in India, decided to go to a Ganesh temple in Jaipur donning a bright blue saree. It had all the Indians going crazy over her choice of attire, so whether or not her music was, she became a big hit in India.

Duchess Meghan Markle

After her fairy tale wedding with Prince Harry was over, pictures of Meghan Markle on a charitable trip to India surfaced. She can be seen in a saree with a bindi, talking to happy, excited children in Delhi and Mumbai. And when Meghan Markle invited women from an Indian NGO for her wedding, they decided to grace the event in sarees! We might not have a great history with Great Britain, but the present seems quite alright!