JusTalkin Episode 81: Movies with voice cast that bring magic alive on screen

Have you heard Aryan Khan’s voice doing the talking for Simba? He speaks exactly like Shah Rukh Khan! Now how do we know Shah Rukh Khan didn’t actually voice Simba himself and they didn’t just shift the pitch a little bit? This is JusTalkin brought to you by in.com. If they can make 50-year-old actors look like college boys with makeup, they can make a 50-year-old sound like a younger guy with some voice manipulation. But then it must just be my cynical mind at work. Aryan Khan is voicing Simba, the protagonist of what’s possibly Disney’s most iconic movie, The Lion King, while his dad voices Mufasa. It’s quite symbolic. The Baadshah of Bollywood, King Khan, voices the King of the Pride Lands! He’s worked so hard to get where he is. His son, on the other hand, got to voice Simba because he’s Shah Rukh Khan’s son! Nepotism much? But everyone in Bollywood is going gaga over this. Especially Bollywood biggest drama queen Karan Johar. But there are other people who deserve your excitement better! Like Sunidhi Chauhan! Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik are gonna do the Hindi version of 'Can you feel the love tonight!' Donald Glover and Beyonce are doing the original. They found the perfect people for every role! We know Scar is the bad guy. Not our favorite, but plays a big role in the story, and Ashish Vidyarthi is gonna be voicing him. Shreyas Talpade is voicing Timon! Talpade does have great comic timing. But apart from the Lion King, there have been a ton of movies in the past where the voice cast really went all out. Who made these characters come alive on screen with just their voices!

Rio

So wild! So exotic! Rio is about this male Spix’s Macaw named Blu, who is a really rare species and is taken to Rio to mate with a feisty female named Jewel. They go on a wild adventure that involves a whole ton of other animals and birds, and idiotic humans who wanna kidnap them. Birdnap them, if you prefer that term. Blue, the Macaw, is voiced by Jesse Eisenberg. And you can just hear a part of himself in this character because he comes across as this slightly awkward guy who isn’t like your typical star at a social interaction. In my head, Jesse Eisenberg was the bird version of the character he played in Social Network of Mark Zuckerberg. But he deserves more credit for this movie. Jewel is voiced by Anne Hathaway. She’s this bird who knows what she wants and will do anything to get it. The other characters also had pretty kickass voice actors! Will.I.Am played a red-crested cardinal, can’t complain cos he also did some singing! And Jamie Foxx voiced a yellow canary that loves to Samba! Of course, it must’ve been quite a lot of work but this movie is so much fun!

Despicable Me

Despicable Me gave us such a wholesome movie. It had social awkwardness, which I’m sure most of us would identify with. It had love, and the kinda love that’s really new to us, cos even before he lands a girlfriend, Gru the protagonist ends up with three little girls! Steve Carell voices Gru, this means, a nasty guy whose sole aim in life is to be a supervillain. Jason Segel goes from being the good guy in ‘How I Met Your Mother’, to Gru’s nemesis who also wants to be a villain! There’s also Julie Andrews and Kristen Wiig who’ve lent their voice to this film, but the creatures we can’t ignore. The minions! Gru creates a whole ton of them, but some of them are up to no good. And Pierre Coffin single-handedly voiced six of these minions! You’ll think it’s just a bunch of squeaks and noises, but you’ll remember the minions are really expressive! Not so easy to express when you have a squeaky voice, is it! What’s the best you’re gonna try it now!

Shrek

Shrek just came out of nowhere and changed our perspective of fairy tales. Because every time it’s the story of a princess and anybody else, the guy who marries her ends up becoming a prince himself. But not in Shrek. Whoops! Did I just let out a spoiler? Mike Myers voices this green ogre named Shrek who lives in a Swamp and is grumpy all the time. Myers was popular on Saturday Night Live, then in Austin Powers, but with Shrek, he went all out man. They needed someone who actually acted a little pricey but was still nice to deal with, to play Princess Fiona. And they found the perfect actor, Cameron Diaz! They got Julie Andrews to voice her mother the Queen, and John Cleese to voice her father the King, and it’s funny because they both have British accents, and their daughter has an American accent thanks to Cameron Diaz. But hey, if a donkey can talk, you can’t really have a problem with a princess’ accent, can you?

Roadside Romeo

Remember Jugal Hansraj? Not a very star-like career, but he does have something to his credit. He directed what I think is India’s first musical romantic comedy, that was animated! It’s a story about dogs who talk, and the lead character, Romeo, is voiced by Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan voices Laila. Javed Jaffrey also voiced one of the characters, and we know how animated he can get. We all half watched Takeshi’s Castle only for his commentary! Now, these two stars were actually quite enough to market the film, you know? But you can’t rely on just the stars to do all the work! The movie has to have something else. It didn’t.

Jungle book in India

We all love the Jungle Book! Because it screams out India! So when the movie came out, it was amazing overall, because the voice cast internationally, included Bill Murray as Baloo, and Irfan Khan dubbed for Baloo in India. Scarlett Johannson voiced Kaa, this Indian python who could be a little manipulative at times. And she’s got a deep, sultry voice that could hypnotise you and make you do exactly what she wants. Priyanka Chopra did have the best voice for Kaa, and she ended up voicing the python for India. Ben Kingsley voices Bagheera, this black panther who tries to always do the right thing and protect Mowgli, and Om Puri voiced it in Hindi. Om Puri was any way this wise veteran in Bollywood. It must’ve been a piece of cake for him! And Nana Patekar just came back to voice Shere Khan, he had already voiced Shere Khan when the Jungle Book was a series on TV. It’s always difficult to make animals seem like humans but I don’t think any animal is as selfish as we are. These humans did a pretty killer job though.

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda is one of the best-animated movies we’ve had. It was so novel when we saw the first one. Because heroes in films are usually strong or wise or have some great quality that makes them the saviour of mankind. Or whichever species they’re supposed to be saving them. But Po the Panda was this bumbling, clumsy idiot who believed his dad was a stork, and his only redeeming quality was his innocence. But we love him all the same! And one of the biggest reasons I love him is Jack Black! Yeah, wild, crazy, animated, over the top man in real life, Jack Black, voiced Po’s character. They’re both chubby, they’re both fun, they’re both whacky as hell! I’d say hands down one of the best voice casting in the history of animated movies man! And Tigress is a kinda no-nonsense character, and she was voiced by Angelina Jolie. And the monkey who is easy-going was voiced by Jackie Chan. It must’ve been really weird for him to sit in a voice booth and not do any action, just do the talking!

Madagascar

Madagascar is a wild, crazy adventure that a Lion, Giraffe, Hippo, and Zebra go on. And there’s a love story in it involving the Giraffe and Hippo. It’s so adorable! Anybody can fall in love with anybody here! It’s not like India where you have to belong to the same caste or something. No communal riots when a Giraffe falls in love with a Hippo. Sometimes I think they’re more civilised than us. Then I think, maybe I’m reading too much about animals in an animated movie! Alex the Lion is this super fun character who is trying to find himself and his home, has to maintain his friendships and love interests and fight of the bad guys, he has a lot to do and so his emotions are all over the place! But Ben Stiller did a great job throughout. Not for a single moment will you doubt what Alex the Lion in saying! His best friend, Marty the Zebra, is voiced by Chris Rock. David Schwimmer voices Melman the Giraffe, and there are so many similarities you can draw between Melman and Ross, the character David Schwimmer plays in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Just as awkward, just as keen to go after the girl he likes. Jada Pinkett Smith voices Gloria the strong, confident Hippopotamus, who’s got so much swag, but my favorite, my absolute favorite is King Julien, this whacky, crackpot of a Lemur, who has all these crazy hairbrained schemes that he makes everybody follow, and he has been voiced to perfection by Sacha Baron Cohen. This guy just steals the show!

Toy Story

Toy Story is the favorite love child of Disney and Pixar. Okay yes, they say parents don’t have favorite kids but look at what they’ve done with this franchise! It keeps scaling! The protagonist is this cowboy named Woody, who is voiced by Tom Hanks. And whenever he wasn’t available, his brother Jim Hanks would fill in for voice duties on other films in the franchise. The series also has Tim Allen, who voices ‘Buzz Lightyear’. Buzz first is sort of Woody’s nemesis, but then they both get together and go on adventures later on. The highlight though is the internet’s current boyfriend Keanu Reeves. Nobody can get enough of him, and a two-minute clip of him dubbing for Toy Story 4 went viral! Seems like that’s all they needed to promote the film! The man’s still got it!

The minute you make a plan to watch a movie, you look it up online. There’s a trailer, then there are interviews, there are spoilers, there really isn’t too much left to find out in terms of the characters and the plot. So if you watch an animated movie and you don’t look up the voice actors, then maybe it’s a sign they’ve done their job really well because you can’t tell the voice from the character! That’s what I wish they’d done for the Lion King instead of blowing Aryan Khan’s role outta proportion! This is JusTalkin brought to you by in.com.