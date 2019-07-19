Entertainment Justalkin episode 84: From Delhi belly to Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas; films that dealt with black comedy

The formula for promoting movies in modern times? Create a controversy so it’ll make it to national news. Well, if that’s true, Kangana Ranaut has nailed it! This is JusTalking brought to you by in.com. Rajkumar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are gonna be in this brand new movie called ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’. Initially called ‘Mental Hai Kya’, the makers changed the title after some opposition. It’s gonna be a real treat to watch Rajkumar Rao and Kangana Ranaut coming together! Rajkumar Rao is one of the most underrated actors to have ever been a part of Bollywood. The critics love him, directors love him, but you know he’s not your typical Bollywood hero because he isn’t talking about himself all the time on social media. Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, has come a long way from where she started off. Except for a lot of times, she still freestyles when there are media interaction and things blow out of proportion. Just like it did with this film. What was supposed to be a press interaction to talk about a song from her movie quickly became a blame game where she said a journalist that her movie Manikarnika wasn’t all that great. It was such an awkward press conference, and Rajkumar Rao was just sitting there quietly not knowing what to do. I think he deserves an Oscar for that straight face! The movie is a Black comedy. People who write black comedy are supposed to have twisted minds, but I say we’re all thinking it, they’re just writing it. As Judgemental Hai Kya gears up for release, here’s a look at other films that are black comedies

Delhi Belly

The best film that Imran Khan has ever been a part of. It was such a surprise when it came out! Because it was a commercial film, but it also wasn’t a typical Bollywood film. It had great music. It also had a lot going on. Breakups, job issues, running away from goons, and the worst of them all - loosies. I knew Delhi Belly was to do with an upset stomach; what I did not know, is that Delhi Belly, the term, is listed on Merriam Webster and Collins English Dictionary! And apparently the first time it was known to be used was in 1943! It’s also brilliantly paced, not a dull moment, while it’s also super filthy. The movie does have some dark parts but more than anything, it’s plain fun!

Soodhu Kavvum

My favorite part about Soodhu Kavvum, is the soundtrack. Coming to the story, Nalan Kumarasamy is a genius who hides messages about the society we live in, in an action-packed wild-goose chase that twists, turns, and takes crazy hairpin bends! It’s got Vijay Sethupathi. He gives a movie his stamp of approval by just being in it. It’s also got Bobby Simha who plays this bumbling boy; he signed on to play an idiot and he killed it. The movie addresses some serious problems that we have. Politicians who can’t stay on the legal path, youngsters who have to deal with unemployment, cops who aren’t what they seem, but it sticks together beautifully. There isn’t a single scene where you won’t laugh at something! It was unofficially remade in Pakistan. It’s also gonna be remade in Bollywood, and apparently, Rohit Shetty is gonna direct it. If you’re wondering why he hasn’t remade this kickass movie yet, it’s probably cos he’s on the waitlist for a brand new set of SUVs he can blow up.

Dev D

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas is emotional, it makes you sad, it’s very grown-up. Dev D, on the other hand, will just make you go “What is happening!” It’s the modern adaption of Devdas and stars Abhay Deol, who has to suffer through heartbreak and goes around starting a whole chain of events. The amazing Kalki Koechlin plays a young girl who becomes a victim of an MMS scandal. That’s Anurag Kashyap’s mad mind at work. But the biggest stars in this movie, were definitely bandmaster Rangeela and Rasila. Amit Trivedi made a whacky mental song called “Emotional Atyachaar”, had a ball of a time going crazy behind the mic with lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and people actually bought the gag for a while, trying to track down these fictional characters Rangeela and Rasila that they created!

Kaalakandi

Saif Ali Khan may not be your go-to guy if you wanna make a movie that breaks out at the Box Office. But you can count on him to give you a character you won’t forget in a hurry, which is more than you can say for other star kids in Bollywood. I had no idea what “Kaalakandi” meant, but it’s supposed to be Marathi for when things go way beyond your control. The guy that Saif Ali Khan plays is going through a horrible time, he’s really sensitive, but he’s also really funny! The problem with this movie was, they started off with a great intention, till it seems like all of a sudden they wanted it to be a Bollywood thriller towards the end, so it seems to run out of steam. But Saif still manages to consistently be funny.

Saat Khoon Maaf

Does Ruskin bond sound like the kind of guy who’d write a black comedy film? Hell yeah! He wrote a short story called ‘Susanna’s Seven Husbands’. Vishal Bharadwaj wanted to make a movie out of this short story, so he asked Ruskin Bond to develop it a little further, to make a movie called “Saat Khoon Maaf”. It has Priyanka Chopra playing lead and it had seven men in it, because seven men had to die on screen, and these included Naseeruddin Shah, his son Vivaan Shah, Irfan Khan, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, whom people conveniently forget. The music was quite something! It has this really fun song called ‘Darling’, it’s actually based on this Russian song called ‘Kalinka’. The good thing about Vishal Bharadwaj is that if he’s inspired by something, he’ll actually tell you he is! So Baaki sab Kuch Maaf.

Shaitan

Shaitan is a black comedy that has some of the finest actors. Bejoy Nambiar has directed some really cool movies. Karwaan, Wazir with Farhan Akhtar in it, David, with Tamil actor Vikram, and Solo with Dulquer Salman in it. He’s also written most of the movies he’s directed, so when you watch it you know he gets exactly what he had in mind. Shaitan is a mad movie, where a bunch of 20 something-year-olds are running about town causing all sorts of confusion and trying to run away from it. Apart from the story, Shaitan is also a must-watch for just the way it’s been shot. The colours, the shots, the angles, even a noob movie watcher will find something to appreciate. And then allows you to talk about it like you’re a movie critic.

Thank you for smoking

Ivan Reitman is a really popular director. He’s directed movies like Ghostbusters, Kindergarten Cop, Six Days Seven Nights, No Strings Attached. Jason Reitman did spend a lot of time helping his dad out. But for his first full-fledged independent film, he wanted to make something spectacular! And he found out that Mel Gibson’s Icon Productions owned the rights to the book. He had to wait for a really long time for approval; I think there was a huge delay because Mel Gibson initially wanted to play the lead. It’s the story of the spokesman of a tobacco company, who is lobbying on behalf of the tobacco industry, but he also wants his 12-year-old son to think of him as a good guy. The only problem some people had with this film was that some humour was just in your face. Sort of like cigarette smoke. So I guess it was all meant to be.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, unless it’s about what Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro were up to! The movie came out in 1998, and like most kickass movies this was also based on a book. You know how some actors say they believe in method acting? The author, Hunter. S. Thompson believed in that logic too. And this story is about being under the influence of psychedelic drugs! He’s put some of his experiences down in this story, written about the drugs and the types of hallucinations they induce. People would think this was the most fun anybody had researching for a story! I just keep thinking about how he managed to trip and remember what it was like and live to write a best-seller. It can’t all have been fun; it’s called ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’. Not “Oh look how much fun I had in Las Vegas!”