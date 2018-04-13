Justice for Asifa: Bollywood says I Am Ashamed

Bollywood is standing strong in its protest against the rapes in Unnao and Kathua that has shook the nation. What seems to have shaken the celebrities is the blatant protection being offered to those accused in the case. Their protection in the name of nationalism and religion has angered and ashamed a horde of celebrities as is seen from their social media posts.

The streak was started by actress Richa Chadha. She posted a video of her holding a white sheets of paper with messages written on them. It starts with the message of end rape. She then moves on to say ‘I am Hindustan’, ‘I Am Ashamed’. Her tweet comes at a time when an 8-year-old girl was starved, abused and repeatedly gang raped for eight days in a temple in Jammu before being killed. Her body tossed in a field later.

I am Hindustan. I am ashamed. #justiceforourchild 8 years old! GANGRAPED!!! MURDERED in ‘devi’sthan TEMPLE #kathua pic.twitter.com/Wm3Tf3o0ow — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 13, 2018

The most embarrassing part of the case lies in the accused being protected by right wing nationalists from arrest. The rape accused are being protected as right wing supporters marched waving the tricolor chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Chadha was joined by the likes of actresses, Humar Quereshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koelchin, Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur, Gul Panag, Swara Bhaskar and several others from the industry in shaming the government for not having done enough. Even rapper Badshah joined in. A conversation is also being mobilized on how raping a minor can never be a Hindu narrative.

Deeply ashamed and upset. pic.twitter.com/5502Iq40CH — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) April 13, 2018

Strong, clear cut action against fiends who commit and defend rape. Standing up for our girls inviolable right to live. If our country does have laws then where is the justice? #Kathua #JusticeforAsifa #BetiBachao #EnoughIsEnogh #India #areyoulistening #ourgreatleader pic.twitter.com/juRZqMa4zu — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) April 13, 2018

Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin woh paani hai.#JusticeForAsifa #JusticeForUnnao #JusticeForOurChild #WakeUpTheGovernment#ArrestTheGuilty



Don't let this matter be pushed aside by the news-cycle driven media. Raise your voice, put up your own pictures and tag me. pic.twitter.com/hf5oj3uyBJ — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 13, 2018

The protest comes after Thursday saw several celebrities tweet condemning the rapes. Here is a look at all those who participated.