Justin Timberlake announces first solo album in 5 years

Justin Timberlake made a slow transition from singing to acting, but now the star is back to singing as he announced a solo album after five years. A teaser of sorts released of the album, Man of The Woods shows us snippets from the songs set to feature in the album. The teaser released on the social media promises personal revelations from Timberlake.

In a voiceover of the video, Timberlake says, “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but -- more so than any other album I’ve ever written -- where I’m from. And it’s personal.” The video promises a wild west journey if we are take cues from the visuals in the teaser. Seems like Timberlake will head back to his country music roots. The 36-year-old singer had grew up near Memphis, Tennessee, one of the capitals of blues and soul music as well as rural-rooted country.

“I really did grow up in a place in America where I was like two hours from the country music capital of the world (Nashville), home of the blues, birth place of American rock ‘n’ roll,” Timberlake told BBC during an interview in 2016.

Another picture shared by the star shows a divided image of him in formal and informal clothes again suggesting a soul exploration of sorts in his upcoming album, thereby explaining, why the star wants to call it ‘personal’.

He will perform the record's first single, titled "Filthy," on Friday at midnight ET before the album release on February 2. The performance will mark Timberlake's first return to the Super Bowl since his controversial set in 2004, when he ripped away part of headliner Janet Jackson's outfit, exposing one of her breasts.