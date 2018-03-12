Jyothika will step in Vidya Balan’s shoes for the Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu

After a long time, Jyothika made a comeback with 36 Vayadhinile, a remake of Manju Warrior’s Malayalam blockbuster. Close on the heels of Naachiyaar in which she played a tough cop, Jyothika has signed a women-centric movie. It would be the remake of Bollywood hit film Tumhari Sulu which has national award winner Vidya Balan in the lead.

The Tamil version will be directed by Radha Mohan who coincidently is also the person who gave Jyothika her career-defining role of a deaf-mute in Mozhi. Jyothika is choosy about her roles in the comeback segment of her career and was very awe-struck with Vidya Balan’s role of a middle-class ambitious housewife who turns a radio jockey on a late night relationship advice show, reported Deccan Chronicle. In an earlier interview to this newspaper, Jyothika had said that she would be signing only meaningful roles with a social message.

Earlier, Vidya Balan won critical applause for her fascinating depiction of a housewife-RJ besides bagging several other awards. The director of Tumhari Sulu was also appreciated by fans and critics alike. "There was a point I started believing that may be a married actress can't score a hit. But the love 'Tumhari Sulu' is getting has proved it wrong,” Vidya told PTI in an interview earlier.

"The films, I did before this, were probably not successful in building the connection with the audience. It is a personal movement of glory for me. The actor part of me is as precious to me as a married woman part of me," she added.

Talking about Jyothika, she left the industry at the peak of her career marrying actor Suriya in September 2006, after being engaged for several years. She won three Filmfare Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Dinakaran Awards, International Tamil Film Awards and other awards and nominations. She is also a recipient of the Kalaimamani Award.​