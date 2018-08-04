Jyotika gets her own version of Jimikki Kammal

The song ‘Entammede Jimikki Kammal’ from the Malayalam film Mohanlal starrer 'Velipadinte Pusthakam' became a sensation all across the globe soon after its release in August 2017. The video has 83 million views on YouTube and still counting. In Jyotika's upcoming Tamil movie Kaatrin Mozhi, this mega-hit song will be featured at an interesting point in the film.

In the scene, a radio FM team will celebrate its success in a club, by dancing to Jimikki Kammal. All the employees will be involved in this celebration, including Jyotika, Lakshmi Manchu, Kumaravel, Sindhu Shyam, RJ Sandra and many other actors. The song was choreographed by Viji and filmed by Mahesh Muthuswami.

The producer of Kaatrin Mozhi, G. Dhananjayan formally acquired the rights to use ‘Jimikki Kammal’ from the audio label Satyam Audios and the song was shot in a popular club in Chennai, non-stop from morning to night. This song's video will be released before the film’s release, to attract more and more people.

The shoot of Kaatrin Mozhi is completed and the post-production work has commenced. The film’s music rights have been acquired by Lahari Music and the audio should be released in mid-September. Before that, we can expect the first look around August 15. The film is slated for a release on October 18.