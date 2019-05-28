Kaafi trailer: Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina's performances make the show a must watch

Darshana Devi May 28 2019, 5.17 pm May 28 2019, 5.17 pm

The digital world is slowly getting dominated by Bollywood actors and after Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza is the latest celeb to make her debut on the online platform. The actor will be featured in ZEE5’s Kaafir, which is a series that chronicles the journey of an alleged militant and her daughter in the midst of the tumultuous situation in Kashmir. Starring alongside the actor is TV heartthrob Mohit Raina, who essays the character of a journalist/lawyer who is seeking justice for Dia’s character.

The makers dropped the trailer of the show on Tuesday and we must admit, both Dia and Mohit have put forward passionate performances in the series. The trailer takes us through some real thrilling scenes which see Dia getting tortured in jail while she constantly claims that she isn’t a militant. Mohit is determined to free her and Dia's helpless act is the highlight of the trailer and makes it a promising watch. Will Mohit’s character be able to unravel the truth and rescue the struggling mother-daughter duo?

Take a look at Kaafir’s trailer here:

Speaking about her show, Dia earlier told indianexpress.com, “Without revealing too much, I can tell you that it is based on true events. A story like this needs to be told. It is the most compelling, heart-rendering and beautiful story I have ever heard. I feel extremely lucky to play Kainaaz. The character and the places that it goes, I haven’t done that before.”

Commenting on the rise of the digital platform, she added, “What was considered small budget films are doing phenomenal numbers. The content-driven films are no more just risk-taking projects. Also, credible talent is backing such films. The audience is not just evolving but appreciating good stories also.”

Helmed by Sonam Nair, the series is penned by Bhavani Iyer and is inspired by a real-life story. It will start streaming from June 15.