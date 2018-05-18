Kaala new poster: Rajinikanth looks rough and ready for action

Rajinikanth fans would be pleased. He returns to the big screen after a gap of two years. The actor turned politician is getting prepped for the release of his upcoming flick titled Kaala. Two new posters of the gangster film have been doing the rounds. Promotions for Kaala is likely to start off soon and the film will be launched as planned.

The new poster shows Rajinikanth in an intense look, holding up one of his hands as if to protest. Rajini is seen holding a loudspeaker. The other poster shows Rajini in shades, trying to block a blow from a sickle. According to reports, the film has been passed by the censor board and will be released with as many as 14 cuts and a U/A certificate.

Industry analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted that the Hindi version of the film will be released on the same day as the Tamil screening. Besides Rajini, Kaala will star Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar.

Kaala was initially intended to be released on April 27. However, Kollywood went on strike for 48 days resulting in a number of films being delayed. The industry came to a standstill in a sign of protest against the high rates charged by Digital Service Providers (DSP) over Visual Print Fee (VPF).

Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi... #Kaala #KingOfDharavi [Hindi] to release on 7 June 2018... Produced by Dhanush... Directed by Pa. Ranjith. pic.twitter.com/XyYoqRoQ5S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

After the strike was called off, it was rumoured to be released on June 15 – the same date as the Salman Khan starrer, Race 3. However, the makers decided against it and opted for June 7. Kaala is directed by Pa Ranjith and is set in Dharavi, Mumbai. The film is produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films.