Rushabh Dhruv July 10 2019, 12.00 am July 10 2019, 12.00 am

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh might have opened to mixed reactions due to its supposed misogynistic content, but it seems like the audience is loving the film. A Hindi remake to Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, the film opened to strong numbers of Rs 20 crore on its opening day. Also, just in five days, the film crossed the 100 crore mark at the ticket window. With Shahid getting all the due for his terrific performance, there is a section of critics, as well as audiences, who have left no chance to rip it apart. Recently even the director of the movie faced a heavy backlash owing to his statement which meant that love is equal to violent behaviour.

Now, Sandeep Vanga has expressed that his interview with Anupama Chopra was 'edited'. In a chat with Deccan Chronicle, Sandeep claimed how his views were wrongly portrayed. “I had to say what I had to say. And then they cut out portions of my comments. Now people don’t know what I said before and after those comments. The content was edited in a very wrong way so that a section of women got another chance to attack me. But I was trying to explain my protagonist’s mindset. Violence may be his way of expressing love. It’s not mine,” Vanga said.

View this post on Instagram Thank you for the overwhelming love. #kabirsingh A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 22, 2019 at 1:09am PDT

“I never said one needs to slap. All I meant was, one needs to be fully honest in a committed relationship. And that honesty can take a violent form.” “My point is, in a true relationship the emotions can get raw and violent,” he added.

Talking about Kabir Singh, the film, after successfully placing itself in the Rs 200-crore club, is now slowly an inching to make Rs 250 crore club.