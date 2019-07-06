Rushabh Dhruv July 06 2019, 7.05 pm July 06 2019, 7.05 pm

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh might have opened to mixed reactions due to its supposed 'misogynistic' content, but it seems like the audience is loving the film. A Hindi remake to Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, the film opened to strong numbers of Rs 20 crore on its opening day. Also, just in five days, the film crossed the 100 crore mark at the ticket window. And with all the ever-growing craze, Kabir Singh has managed to rake more than 200 crores at the box office so far. With Shahid getting all the due for his terrific performance, there is a section of critics, as well as audiences, who have left no chance to rip it apart.

Recently, the director of the film, Sandeep Vanga, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, reacted to the criticism surrounding Kabir Singh. He said, "Probably they never experienced (love) in the right way. It's new to them." He added, "For the Telugu film, people criticised numerous aspects in the film. But here, they were only on the feminist side, they didn’t speak about anything else. They probably hate me."Talking about a particular scene from the film where Kabir Singh physically assaults his girlfriend Preeti, Sandeep said, "She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see the emotion there."

"When I started this film, I knew it would be a big success at the box office, but I never thought that the rage would be repeated, and it has multiplied four times now," he said. Moreover, Sandeep labeled all the criticism as 'bizarre' and 'unhealthy' while defending his movie.

Upon being asked about the allegations of toxic masculinity and violent treatment of women in the film, Vanga said, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there."

Kabir Singh currently is inching towards 250 crore mark and currently stands at a total of 218.6 crores at the ticket window.