The first half of 2019 saw a lull moment at the box office as not many films fared well. Salman Khan’s Bharat and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh opened flood gates as the two films have taken over the box office by storm. Kabir Singh, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, in the lead is the official remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. While the film has been having a great run and minting good money, many have slammed the actor and the makers of promoting misogyny through the film. After Ishaan Khatter, Rajesh Khatter has now come to Shahid Kapoor's defence.

“I saw Kabir Singh and I believe it is one of the best works of Shahid as an actor. He is excellent as a performer. I think overall the film is really good and in a very long time, I found it different, something new. The kind of narrative we saw is not a normal norm in the Indian cinema so that way it really had an interesting value for me. In cinema, I haven’t seen this kind of narrative and these kinds of characters. Both Shahid and Kiara have given their best in the film. People always have to say things (on criticism) but I think we should just ignore it and look at the positive. People can have their own opinion. Discussions can go on and carry on and the fact of the matter is that it’s a cinema which the masses are enjoying it."

“I was recently part of a panel discussion and the theme of the panel was shades of grey. There was a small girl who recognized me and came walking to me, along with her mother and greeted me. She asked me that you are Maya’s day, a character I played where I am the father of a 9-year old girl named Maya. I am showed hitting the girl in the film. The little girl said that she liked me and I was surprised and I told her that but I am a bad person, I hit my daughter. The reply which she gave me surprised me. She told me that she knows it is only for the film and it’s not real. So I believe if a 9-year old can understand the difference, why can’t adults understand that Shahid is just playing a character in the film?” he added.

“If you take my word, people who portray the negative or the grey shade on screen in person turn out to be the good ones in real life as compared to the good ones. So people should really stop debating as to right or wrong is being shown on the silver screen. Shahid is just playing a character and if people who believe that he can send a wrong message to the society then I guess Shahid has done a good job as an actor. The film has not only been loved by the audiences but it has been making good numbers at the box-office which is quite difficult these days. 100 crore kamana asaan kaam nahi hai, bahut mehnat lagta hai (Making 100 crore is not an easy task, it requires a lot of work).”