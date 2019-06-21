Lmk June 21 2019, 7.56 pm
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer, Kabir Singh has opened in theatres today, the world over. This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is the official remake of his own Arjun Reddy and is getting rave reviews from a section of the audience. While some have taken offence to the way the heroine has been portrayed in the film and how she is dominated by the hero, the majority have just lapped up Shahid Kapoor’s performance in the titular role. The opening in the core Bollywood belts has been great. Since Arjun Reddy was a huge hit, there is a lot of curiosity surrounding Kabir Singh in the South too. Shahid Kapoor isn’t a big draw in this side of the country but the Arjun Reddy factor has made the film red hot at the box office. Shahid can be rest assured of his best box office numbers in the South (not considering the multi starrer Padmaavat which was a huge grosser in the South too).
In TamilNadu, since the release of the Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali starrer , Sindhubaadh has been pushed without any clarity on its next possible release date, it is an advantage, Kabir Singh. There are reports that Kabir Singh has gotten off to a flying start in theaters in and around Chennai.
In Chennai and other main centres of Tamil Nadu, Kabir Singh isn’t playing with English subtitles as yet. But since Arjun Reddy is a largely known subject for the urban Tamil audience, they might be interested in checking out Kabir Singh this coming weekend. The rave reviews for Shahid Kapoor’s performance might also increase their curiosity to see the film and find out whether he has matched or exceeded what Vijay Deverakonda did in the original. The prospects are looking good for Kabir Singh at the Tamil Nadu box office!Read More