Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer, Kabir Singh has opened in theatres today, the world over. This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is the official remake of his own Arjun Reddy and is getting rave reviews from a section of the audience. While some have taken offence to the way the heroine has been portrayed in the film and how she is dominated by the hero, the majority have just lapped up Shahid Kapoor’s performance in the titular role. The opening in the core Bollywood belts has been great. Since Arjun Reddy was a huge hit, there is a lot of curiosity surrounding Kabir Singh in the South too. Shahid Kapoor isn’t a big draw in this side of the country but the Arjun Reddy factor has made the film red hot at the box office. Shahid can be rest assured of his best box office numbers in the South (not considering the multi starrer Padmaavat which was a huge grosser in the South too).

In TamilNadu, since the release of the Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali starrer , Sindhubaadh has been pushed without any clarity on its next possible release date, it is an advantage, Kabir Singh. There are reports that Kabir Singh has gotten off to a flying start in theaters in and around Chennai.

Advantage #KabirSingh in #Chennai as it gets additional shows & multiplexes big screens! The ‘Plexes were waiting till last moment to allot it to @VijaySethuOffl’s #Sindhubaadh which now stands postponed. @shahidkapoor will now take his best ever opening in Chennai City! pic.twitter.com/RjwhKthkav — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 21, 2019

#KabirSingh : Never seen this much clapping and hooting for a Hindi movie in its first show in Chennai.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 21, 2019