Rushabh Dhruv July 08 2019, 11.47 pm July 08 2019, 11.47 pm

Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a cult film down South that dragged a huge number of fans to the theatres. Now, titled as Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the much-talked-about film stars none other than Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. Right from the teaser of the film to the trailer, fans were going crazy about the same. Unfortunately, when the movie made it to the theatres on 21 June 2019, the reactions around the same were polarised. While a section of people lauded Shahid Kapoor's acting prowess, on the other hand, there were a few who slammed the film for, what they call it, toxic masculinity. That being said, the audiences so far have given thumbs up to the movie. With all the ever-growing craze, Kabir Singh has managed to rake a total sum of Rs 236 crores at the box office so far. Now, in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra (Film Companion), South sensation Rana Daggubati, too, talked about Kabir Singh, wherein he made some interesting revelations. He said how that the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy earned the most money from the preview shows in Hyderabad.

Rana said, "Earlier, one didn't hear of what's happening there (South cinema) and now due to remakes, it is all one. A friend of mine told me some interesting information - that when the opening day [figures] of Kabir Singh had come out, the night before, for the previews, the highest previews were sold in Hyderabad. I was like this is very strange. The city that has watched this film fully, had to watch this first. That's something very interesting. That's like The Jungle Book effect, you know who the Lion King is, but you still want to watch it to experience it. But this is what good stories do and hold for you to come back again."

View this post on Instagram Happy Sunday!! A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Dec 8, 2018 at 10:35pm PST

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh recently made it to the headlines, thanks to the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's distasteful comment. Upon being asked about the allegations of toxic masculinity and violent treatment of women in the film, Vanga said, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there."