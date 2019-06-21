Soheib Ahsan June 21 2019, 9.47 am June 21 2019, 9.47 am

Kabir Singh, which has been highly anticipated for a while now is finally out and it seems to be on the path of success. critics have given a good review to Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer and it appears that even the bigwigs from B-town are impressed by their performances as well as the story itself. A number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to heap praises on the film. One of them was none other than Karan Johar. He stated that the film made him feel like standing and applauding for its performances, adding that it is a massive hit in his opinion.

Jaaved Jaaferi was not far behind either. He applauded the performances as well as the score of the film. Neha Dhupia went speechless witnessing Shahid's performance. Producer Viki Rajani and writer and director Milap Zaveri were other Bollywood celebrities applauding the film.

Just saw #KabirSingh..Totally trippy love story..very well scripted narrated crafted and acted. @shahidkapoor is pushing the envelope with each film and is brilliant #KiaraAdvani is mesmerising n magnificent..special mention for the background score and the ‘friend’ was too good — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 20, 2019

@shahidkapoor you have left me speechless !!!! I May need a few hours to sit and think and construct my thoughts around how I feel about #kabirsingh ... only because its so bloody good! 💥 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 20, 2019

Awesome is not enough for @shahidkapoor in #KabirSingh . He's just blows you away with his performance. A must watch ! All the best to the team #KiaraAdvani — Viki .Rajani (@vikirajani) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh is a RUSH of ADRENALINE, EMOTION, RAGE and LOVE! @shahidkapoor buy a new home to house all the best actor trophies! 👏👏👏 Performance of a lifetime! @Advani_Kiara is BRILLIANT n VULNERABLE! Congrats @itsBhushanKumar @ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani @TSeries for a SUPER HIT — Milap (@zmilap) June 20, 2019

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Vanga. Sandeep Vanga is also the director for the Hindi remake of the film. The soundtrack of the Hindi remake is composed by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra and Sachet-Parampara with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil and Mithoon.

The film follows the story of an erratic and self-destructive man, Kabir Singh. His behaviour is revealed to be the result of a failed relationship. Shahid Kapoor did his best to fit into the character. He met with real-life surgeons and doctors as his character is that of a student in the medical field. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film who is also a medical student, junior to Shahid Kapoor’s character. The film has also set a record as 15 PVR theatres in 15 cities across the country will be renamed as “Kabir Singh ka theatre” as part of a marketing scheme of the film.