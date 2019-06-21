Kabir Singh, which has been highly anticipated for a while now is finally out and it seems to be on the path of success. critics have given a good review to Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer and it appears that even the bigwigs from B-town are impressed by their performances as well as the story itself. A number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to heap praises on the film. One of them was none other than Karan Johar. He stated that the film made him feel like standing and applauding for its performances, adding that it is a massive hit in his opinion.
KABIR SINGH is about manic, relentless and reckless love and the experience of viewing the film is exactly the same! It’s relentless in its narrative leaves you reckless in emotion and you find yourself Manicly rooting for Kabir’s unabashed love for Preeti! This modern Ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound! It also makes you stand up and applaud the genius of @shahidkapoor’s portrayal of KABIR SINGH! He lives and breathes the character with insanity and abandon! It almost seems like he has pulled every bit of himself to portray the part! Brilliant!!!! @kiaraaliaadvani is just so lovely! Her vulnerability and silences win your heart and soul!! She is the sunshine and smile of the film.....it’s directorial brilliance all the way! Sandeep is a master storyteller and breaks all cinematic grammar to tell this tale of paagal passionate love!! Huge mention to Soham Majumdar who essays a pitch perfect best friend to Kabir! Go fall and rise in love with Kabir Singh! This ones a massive hit!!!!!
Jaaved Jaaferi was not far behind either. He applauded the performances as well as the score of the film. Neha Dhupia went speechless witnessing Shahid's performance. Producer Viki Rajani and writer and director Milap Zaveri were other Bollywood celebrities applauding the film.
Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Vanga. Sandeep Vanga is also the director for the Hindi remake of the film. The soundtrack of the Hindi remake is composed by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra and Sachet-Parampara with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil and Mithoon.
The film follows the story of an erratic and self-destructive man, Kabir Singh. His behaviour is revealed to be the result of a failed relationship. Shahid Kapoor did his best to fit into the character. He met with real-life surgeons and doctors as his character is that of a student in the medical field. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film who is also a medical student, junior to Shahid Kapoor’s character. The film has also set a record as 15 PVR theatres in 15 cities across the country will be renamed as “Kabir Singh ka theatre” as part of a marketing scheme of the film.
