Abhishek Singh July 04 2019, 7.14 pm July 04 2019, 7.14 pm

The first half of 2019 was a lull one for Bollywood as not many films fared well at the box office. But with June the scenario changed as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat entered the 200 crore club swiftly. Now, the recently released Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor- Kiara Advani in the lead, has achieved that mark. The film which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the official remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy and is the highest grossing film of the year so far. The film opened that earned Rs 20 crore on day one, became the highest grossing film of Shahid Kapoor's career.

Reportedly, on its 13th day, the film entered the 200 crore club and is on its way to cross Uri: The surgical strike’s lifetime collection. We got in touch with trade analyst Atul Mohan on Kabir Singh making history at the box office and this is what he had to say about the film. “I will be honest I didn’t think the film will be making this good business and certainly not Rs 200 crore at the box office. But I am happy to be proved wrong. The Telugu version of the film Arjun Reddy made somewhere around Rs 150 crore and we expected Shahid’s Kabir Singh to do something around it. But the film went on to make Rs 200 crore and it only states that people loved the film despite the controversies around it. I think the controversy only helped the film and it went on to become one of the biggest films Shahid has been part of and people loved it. We earlier were skeptical off the film being loved by the audience as it was a 3 hour long film but in the end the results are out, ”

View this post on Instagram Thank you for the overwhelming love. #kabirsingh A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 22, 2019 at 1:09am PDT