Kabir Singh trailer: Here's what Prabhas told Shahid after watching the film's trailer

Abhishek Singh May 13 2019, 7.42 pm May 13 2019, 7.42 pm

Shahid Kapoor and his fans have been looking forward to the trailer launch of Kabir Singh, a film that will release on June 21st. And while the teaser had already given us a glimpse of what to expect from the trailer the one person who was really impressed was Bahubali himself, Prabhas.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday afternoon even as Shahid’s fans chanted his name after the screening of the trailer, Kapoor shared an anecdote about how he and Prabhas got talking on the subject. It so happens that both Shahid Kapoor and Prabhas trust the same guy with their tresses. Hakim of Hakim Aalim is stylist supreme for both of them and incidentally when the teaser released, Prabhas was with Hakim getting. “We both get our haircut from Hakim,” said Shahid. “The teaser had just launched and Prabhas was with Hakim who showed it to him. Hakim called me but I missed his calls. When I returned the call Prabhas was still there and we spoke.

“He was very kind and he said that he really enjoyed the teaser. He said that he was happy to see that it had fresh energy and is not looking like a copy paste of the original. I was super happy as it made my day because I love to see him on screen and very kind of him to reach out like that and appreciate it.” Shahid said.

Shahid also stated that Prabhas’ words meant a lot to him as Arjun Reddy was a south film and appreciation from him meant he had done something good. “He is closer to the world Sandeep (director) has been from so to get acceptance from someone like him means a lot. The film is fundamentally for the north audiences. Of course it's for everybody, but because we have made it in hindi, the target audience is that. But to get appreciation from Prabhas was very encouraging be hope and pray that people who loved Arjun Reddy will also give the same love to this film because what they love, we have tried to recreate and we have not tried to take anything away from them,” he added.Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in titular role is set to release on June 21.