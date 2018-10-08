Kailash Kher: Unaware of sexual act

The #MeToo movement started by actor Tanushree Dutta recently took a new turn when names of many Bollywood star names started popping out. Several prominent men have been named and shamed as predatory. Among them is Allah Ke Bande singer Kailash Kher who was accused of behaving inappropriately with a female reporter.

Reacting to the allegations, the singer claims he doesn't recall having done so. Talking to IANS Kailsah said, "I was travelling and when I heard about this news, I got extremely disappointed to know what my state of happiness has been taken for. I am neither aware of any such act that has been mentioned nor remember it."

The 45-year old singer also offered an apology in the statement stating that he regrets any unintentional conduct on his part that may have made the complainant uncomfortable.

"I am almost all the time in my own simple world, but in case anyone has taken or thought something differently about anything, then it is my sincere apology. My devotion to music makes me who I am and I am thankful for all the love and support," Kailash said.

"For all those who know me and have come across me, will know how much I respect humanity, especially women, even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult," Kailash Kher added in his statement.

