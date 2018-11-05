image
Tuesday, November 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kajal Aggarwal, the latest front-runner to bag Indian 2

Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal, the latest front-runner to bag Indian 2

LmkLmk   November 05 2018, 10.59 pm
back
EntertainmentIndian 2Kajal AggarwalKamal HaasannayanthararegionalShankartamiltelugu
nextSarkar release confusion: Will theatre owners brave the government order?
ALSO READ

Samantha bags Bhargav's next as Kajal Aggarwal drops out?

Kajal Aggarwal bags her first with Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi’s Thani Oruvan 2 may hit a roadblock, here’s why