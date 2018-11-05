Kajal Aggarwal, the latest front-runner to bag Indian 2

Though her Bollywood dreams haven’t been fulfilled yet, Kajal Aggarwal continues to be an in-demand heroine in the South despite having done Tamil and Telugu films for close to 10 years. She has worked with the best of the best, both in terms of directors and actors, and still pairs up with younger, happening heroes thanks to the impeccable way in which she maintains herself. She doesn’t look 33 at all!

The latest on the tall and elegant lass is that she is the main choice to bag the leading lady's part in Kamal Haasan - Shankar's Indian 2. Nayanthara's name was doing the rounds earlier but Kajal is now seen as the front-runner. When she was part of an audio-visual QnA session at Shankar's recent 2.0 trailer launch, these rumours got more weight.

Reports have now emerged that Kajal will begin shooting for Indian 2 early next year. The film's production will begin officially in December. Kajal is obviously said to be very thrilled to be getting the opportunity to work with stalwarts like Kamal Haasan and Shankar for the first time, at this well-established stage of her career. Let's await an official confirmation note from the team regarding this mighty exciting development.