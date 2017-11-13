Kajol's first car was a traumatic ride recalls Karan Johar on Twitter

Every once in a while Kajol throws in the nostalgia towel on social media and we are reminded of how much we miss her from the big screens. The actress seems to have aced the social media game by sharing snippets from her golden times every once in a while. Her latest dig made her share her an image with her first car, a Maruti Suzuki. To her Tweet, she got another hit of nostalgia from director Karan Johar.

Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G8gejESIef — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017

The recently thawed relationship between Kajol and Karan Johar made the director reply to her image recollecting a hell ride he had in the car, taking a jibe at Kajol’s driving. To this, the actress replied that it was a ‘perfectly controlled trauma’.

I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!!😂 https://t.co/bivMxjRnlT — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 9, 2017

The manufacturers of the car may have stopped production of the car model but Kajol’s sense of style did not go out of tune as the star is seen in the picture wearing a crop topped with an unbuttoned white shit tied over her navel. A few rips in her calf length jeans and the Kajol in the image could have passed for a 2017 actress being candid on the bonnet of her car.

Perfectly controlled trauma😄🤣 — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017

Karan Johar and Kajol seemed to have entered a cold war a few months ago but that ended after birth of Karan’s sons as he shared on Neha Dhupia’s audio chat show. "So honestly, what happened was that when the babies were born, which no one knows, I sent the message to Kajol first. I sent her a message saying that you don’t have to reply to this message but I really don’t want you to be seeing these babies in a newspaper or online. I want you to see what they look like and you don’t need to reply but I woke up with a dream and I woke up with a heavy heart and I just felt the need to send you the images of my children and I sent them to her. And she replied instantly saying they look gorgeous and I hope they give you all the love that my children have given me. And that was it."​With this rekindled friendship, fans can only keep their fingers crossed that the bonhomie leads to a reunion on the big screen.