Kajol's mother Tanuja hospitalised after abdominal pain, to undergo surgery soon

Abhishek Singh May 29 2019, 8.34 pm May 29 2019, 8.34 pm

It seems like Ajay Devgn and Kajol are going through a difficult time as veteran actor Tanuja was hospitalised on Tuesday evening. This happened a day after the death of Kajol’s father-in-law, Veeru Devgan, on Monday. The 75-year-old veteran actor is currently undergoing treatment at Bandra's Lilavati hospital.

According to a source in the hospital, “The veteran actor was admitted after Tanuja complained of abdominal pain. Immediately she was rushed to the hospital and post-test, the doctors revealed that Tanuja is suffering from a disease related to intestine known as diverticulitis. Tanuja will be undergoing an operation for the same either on Wednesday or on Thursday morning depending on the condition.”

Tanuja starred in many hit films opposite actors like Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar and others. Tanuja was widely appreciated for her films like Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Haathi Mere Saathi, Swarg Narak, Anubhav and others. Apart from Bollywood, Tanuja was a popular name in the Bengali cinema as well. She made her debut in Bengali cinema in 1963 release Uttam Kumar in Deya Neya. She has been missing from the silver screen and her noticeable work in the last couple of years has been in 2012's release - Son of Sardaar starring her son in law Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. She also starred in Konkana Sen’s A Death In The Gunj. In 2017, she was part of a television show, Aarambh, which was a spin-off of the Baahubali series.