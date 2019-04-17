Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers only 40% occupancy

Abhishek Singh April 17 2019, 11.43 pm April 17 2019, 11.43 pm

One of the most awaited films of the year, director Abhishek Varman’s Kalank is finally out in theatres. Ditching the traditional Friday release, the makers wanted to cash on the public holiday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and looks like their move has paid off well. The film is made on a budget of around 80 crores and is one of the most prestigious films Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has made till date.

Reportedly, the movie was received well at the box-office by the movie buffs as it opened with forty per cent occupancy in its morning. Interestingly the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha starrer has better opening numbers as compared to other films released this year, namely Kesari and Total Dhamaal, two of the highest grossing films of the year so far. Trade pundits have predicted that the Good Friday holiday too will be coming in handy to the film and will help in the collection.

According to a report in Box Office India, Kalank will go on to become the biggest opener of 2019. With Kesari managing to collect Rs 21.06 crore at the box office, Kalank will surely have good numbers. If reports are to be believed, the film has got massive screen space as compared to other films as it has released in over 4000 screens across the country and around 5300 screens worldwide. It only makes us wonder what the total collection would be like.

#Kalank screen count... India: 4000 Overseas: 1300 Worldwide total: 5300 screens * #Kalank is the widest release for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. * Also, #Kalank is the widest release of 2019 *so far*. * #MahaveerJayanti [Wed] and #GoodFriday [Fri] holidays will boost biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2019

With the runtime of 2 hours 48 minutes, the Dharma Productions venture is co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The movie also marks Ali Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s fourth film together after Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of the Year.