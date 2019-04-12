Kalank: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt show off their first class bhangra moves in Jalandhar

Abhishek Singh April 12 2019, 9.53 pm April 12 2019, 9.53 pm

Bollywood and cricket are followed religiously in the country. With the Indian Premier League going on, Bollywood seems to have taken a back seat for a while. But that doesn’t stop Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt from promoting their upcoming film Kalank which is slated to release next week. After a hectic but fruitful day of promotions in Jaipur, the young stars reached Jalandhar to promote their film. The two actors who have made their Bollywood debut together back in 2012 have been reunited once against after their last hit release Badrinath ki Dulhania.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a picture from Jalandhar where the two are seen walking off the runway to kickstart their Kalank promotions in the city. Dressed in their best Indian avatar, both Varun and Alia look stunning as both the actors colour co-ordinated in shades of blue. While Varun's black shades stood out for him, Alia's big jhumkas got our attention.

The Kalank couple showed off some bhangra moves and then just like his song in the film, Varun Dhawan gave a 'First Class' performance as he hit the stage with his solo dance. Varun's performance got the crowd going along with him as they joined the actor and cheered for him as he danced.

On Thursday, Varun and Alia were in Jaipur for their film's promotion. The two received a warm welcome from students who had gathered in huge number to catch a glimpse of the young stars.

Apart from Varun and Alia, Kalank also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.