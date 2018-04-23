Kalank: Varun Dhawan shoots for the introductory song with 500 dancers

Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan is no stranger to dancing. While his last film, Soojit Sircar’s October left little scope for the dancer to pull out his dancing shoes, his current project Kalank is sure to see him flex his muscles. The actor is reported by Mumbai Mirror to have shot for the introductory song of the film with close to 500 dancers in the back ground. The closed set ensured his look and costume for the song remain concealed.

The song being directed by Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza has been shot over four days and there is still more to go. A source close to the project told Mumbai Mirror, “Varun began his rehearsals with Remo’s team four days before shoot and Kiara joined him on the last two days. In between shots, the actor would catch up on his workouts in a gym specially built on set.” Remo had earlier directed Varun in ABCD 2.

The source also added that Kiara Advani will make a special appearance in the song. While the singers for the song are yet to be finalised, Varun and his 500 dancers shot to a rough version of the song in a Mumbai set created by Amrita Mahal in Mumbai.

Early on Sunday, videos of Varun working out during the shoot surfaced. The actor was seen doing pushups and weights at 3 AM. Director Abhishek Varman is said to have created a special area for Varun so that he may not miss his work out sessions.

Producer Karan Johar had earlier announced the cast of the film set in 1940s. Kalank has a star cast of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is set in 1940s and was incepted by Johar and his father 15 years ago. It is slated for an April 2019 release.