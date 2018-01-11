Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth to join hands on the political front?

Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are both ready to take a plunge into politics. While Rajinikanth had launched a website and an application for people to register and pledge support, Kamal Haasan is working on an application and will launch his party anytime in January. Kamal Haasan's weekly column promised “to reach out to friends” and this has triggered wild excitement among fans, who have read it as a hint at his interest in working with Rajinikanth.

In his weekly column titled Ananda Vikatan, Haasan wrote, "I'd not antagonise my friends to secure my position like usual politicians. Nor is the youth ready to continue under such leadership. I'd attempt to reach out to elders and friends too". On Sunday, the two actors visited Malaysia to attend a fund-raiser that featured 250 members of the Tamil film industry. In true Tamil blockbuster fashion, they flew into the national stadium of Kuala Lumpur in a chopper.

Last month Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, after Kamal Haasan moved in the same direction. Upon Rajini’s announcement, Kamal Haasan was among the first to congratulate him on twitter.

"I greet Rajini's social concern and political debut. Welcome welcome".

Haasan had stepped into politics after he challenged the ruling party for weeks. He has accused the E Palaniswami government of corruption and bad governance and promised a whistle-blower app by January. Rajinikanth in contrast, had underscored the importance of not criticising politicians or parties even as he said the state has become a ‘laughingstock’ over the last year and that he would bring change. Apart from the few instances of friction, the two reportedly get along well. If all goes well, we might see the duo joining hands on the political front.