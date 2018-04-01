Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan first to meet Christopher Nolan in Mumbai

Famed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan is in Mumbai and the Indian film industry is already in a tizzy with his presence. While he may not be in the city to shoot for a film, he is here on a purpose, to spread the message of film preservation and restoration. As his fans look for windows to catch a glimpse of him, his fandom amidst celebrities is also becoming imminent. The first celebrity to meet him is south superstar Kamal Haasan. He was followed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday before Nolan got on stage to deliver his talk.

My Fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Mr.Nolan & Ms.Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist’s medium. Thanks @shividungarpur for having me over pic.twitter.com/08dyi0kmwz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2018

Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam. 😊 pic.twitter.com/iTPgQOZCMH — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 30, 2018

The actor turned politician became the first to pay his homage to Nolan. While he apologised for watching his latest film Dunkirk in digital format, he did present him a copy of his critically acclaimed film Hey Ram in digital format. Kamal Haasan was also pleasantly surprised to learn from the director that he watched Paapanaasam where Kamal played a middle-class cable TV operator.

The duo on Saturday was joined by Amitabh Bachchan and his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan.

Nolan is currently in the country on a three day trip where he will engage in discussion on the importance of film restoration in the digital age. Nolan for the longest time has been a proponent of the use of celluloid and continues to do for his films incurring massive expense. Oscar nominated Dunkirk was also shot on 65mm against industry practices of using digital format.

Bollywood celebrities are also expected to make a beeline to meet Nolan. He is expected to hold a discussion with biggies of the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shyam Benegal and others.