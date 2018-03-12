Kamal Haasan starrer Vishwaroopam 2 trailer to be out soon

Kamal Haasan's fans have been waiting for long for the trailer of his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2. And it now seems, their wait is almost over. The makers of the film hinted via a poster that the trailer would be out soon. But the date is still unknown. After months of delay, the team finally resumed shoot in November 2017 to finish the last schedule.

Vishwaroopam was shot as a single film initially, but due to its length, the makers decided to release it in two parts. Haasan plays an Indian spy in the film, who befriends a terrorist, played by Rahul Bose. He tries to bring down his empire.

The first part was appreciated for its action sequences and screenplay. If reports are to be believed, the second part would be more intense than the first as it is filled with action and emotions.

The film also stars, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar and Shekhar Kapoor. Music composer Ghibran has been brought on board for the sequel. Reportedly, the film will hit the screens during summer this year.

Haasan off late has been busy with politics. But apart from Vishwaroopam 2, Haasan is teaming up with Shankar for Indian 2. Rajinikanth also recently announced that he would be teaming up with Karthik Subbaraj for his next venture.

With big-budget films like Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 and Rajini's Kaala and 2.0, it seems Tamil cinema fans are in for a treat this year.