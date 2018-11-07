Kamal Haasan’s 64th birthday: National Archives pulls out a rare pic

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is known for his versatility, celebrates his 64th birthday today. Kamal is one of the few Indian actors, who has managed to leave a mark in different industries, be it in Bollywood, South film Industry and now even politics.

The superstar has been a part of more than 200 movies in different languages and has got an incredibly huge fan-following across the globe. From playing the character of a 65-year old freedom fighter to a dwarf to winning our hearts through his terrific performance in Chachi 420, the actor has time and again managed to prove his flexibility as an artiste.

Today on his special day, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) took to their twitter account and shared a rare picture of the actor from the sets of his Telugu film Aval Appadithan from 1978. That’s a solid 40 years ago. The tweet was an appreciative tribute to Kamal for his effortless contribution to the film industry. Well, we wish the super talented and stylish, Kamal Haasan a very Happy Birthday!

Kamal Haasan, however, is in no mood to stop. The star will soon start the shooting of Indian 2 which is a sequel to his 1996 release Indian.