Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 gets a decent opening

Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 opened in theaters on Friday. The film didn't release in some of the major territories in TN like Madurai and Pondy due to issues involving the producer Aascar Ravichandran - the debts acquired from his previous films I and Maryan to be precise. Kamal fans in these areas have been expressing their frustration on social media at not being able to watcg the film. Whether the film will release in these parts of TN is still unclear. However, this Kamal Haasan starrer has managed to get a decent opening in the theatres of Chennai.

Vishwaroopam 2 received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience. The common consensus is that it is nowhere near the lofty levels of the first part and that the climax is hurried. Despite that, the film has managed to gross a good 92 lakhs in Chennai city on its opening day and is among the all-time Top10 openers in the city. The advance bookings for the weekend look good too and at increased ticket rates, Vishwaroopam 2 is expected to do its best in Chennai.

In the USA, it has grossed more than 150K USD (Tamil + Telugu) so far from its premieres and a part of the Friday box office. Magnus Movies is distributing the film there.