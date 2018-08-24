Kanaa audio launch : Sivakarthikeyan does an Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan - here's how

The audio and teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's maiden production venture Kanaa were launched on Thursday morning in a grand event held at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai. Imman, Anirudh, Pandiraj, all the directors and producers who have collaborated with Siva, and also other promising young directors like P.S.Mithran and Vignesh ShivN were present at the event.

The extensive hard work that Aishwarya Rajesh has put in to look convincing as a cricketer was shown through making videos. She plays the daughter of a farmer who goes on to play for the Indian's women team in international cricket as a left-handed batter and right arm off spinner, much like Smriti Mandhana who was the guest of honour at the event. Smriti thanked Siva and director Arunraja Kamaraj for throwing the spotlight on women's cricket through such a film at a keen juncture.

Siva said at the event that the final 20 minutes of Kanaa will be an international cricket match and that it is a big-budgeted film with all the required expenses without any compromises. All the speakers likened him to Aamir Khan (Dangal) and Shahrukh Khan (Chak De India) for taking that risk and backing a female-oriented sports film at the peak of his career as a rising superstar in Tamil commercial cinema.