Kangana Ranaut all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes this year

The Cannes International Film Festival sees the world’s renowned names from the entertainment industry walk down its red carpet in glamorous dresses. A few Indian names also join the brigade each year in their beauty parade, putting India on the international festival’s map. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular at the red carpet since 2002, other leading ladies from the industry have followed her later. Now it has been reported that joining her will be Queen actress Kangana Ranaut.

The actress will reportedly be walking down the red carpet and joining the leagues of Aishwarya, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. While the later mentioned ladies are known to walk the red carpet as brand ambassadors of L’oreal Paris, it is not known for which brand Kangana will be walking. Cannes may be a film festival but Indian actresses for most part of their career have been walking the red carpet for cosmetic brands.

The news report mention that the star may be dressed by Neeta Lulla who is currently working with the star on her on-going shoot for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actress had earlier been all praises for the designer, “The one thing I truly admire about Neeta is how effortlessly she fuses contemporary and traditional, giving the wearer the best of both the worlds," Kangana said in a statement to a leading news website.

On the work front, Kangana is shooting for Manikarnika but seems to have fallen behind on the schedule. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.