Kangana Ranaut gives her two cents on mob lynchings by cow vigilantes

Mob lynchings by cow vigilantes have been a hot topic of discussion in our country for almost two years now. Everyone who's anyone has an opinion on how the menace can and should be handled. Now even Kangana Ranaut has joined the lot. Recently the Queen actress gave her two cents on the rising cow vigilantism in the country during a conversation with the popular Indian yogi Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The actress spoke about a scene in her upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in which the Queen is saving a cow. However, the scene was altered after a crew member pointed out that it will make them look like "cow saviours".

"There was a scene where Rani Laxmibai goes and saves a calf. Our crew had a huge discussion. We halted the shoot and then decided to replace the cow with a lamb because we don't want to look like cow saviours," said Kangana. Kangana also took a jibe at liberals in the conversation saying that they "are always criticising, and never wanting to protect cows."

“y do. If it’s for the betterment of the country, you don’t mind hating on the BJP. It’s fine to believe everything... whatever is happening is being practically done by Amit Shah. But what I don’t get is this — what are they (liberals) doing to bring the country out of the pits?" she said.

Watch the full conversation here: