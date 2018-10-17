Kangana Ranaut: Haven’t got anything in life without a fight

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly the undisputed Queen of Bollywood. The actress has paved her way to the top over the years all on her own. Kangana is not just known for her fabulous acting but also her unfiltered statements and she’s back to dropping some bitter truth about her life.

At the recent wrap-up party of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, when asked if she finds any similarities between herself and Rani Lakshmibai, the actress said, "I think her life was very tragic and she struggled a lot in her life. It's not the kind of life which you will wish for somebody you like or you love at all.”

"Similarly, I wouldn't want my children to have the kind of life I have had. I don't know why but I had to fight literally for everything since I am born and that is the only similarity that I have with her (Rani Lakshmibai). I haven't got anything without a fight in my life but I am neither proud nor ashamed of it. I am just okay with the way my life is, but if you ask me that do I want this for my children or for whom I love, then my answer would be 'No',” she added.

Speaking of Manikarnika, the film faced its share of hurdles with few portions that required re-shooting. Director Krish had to leave the project and return to work commitments in the south, after which Kangana took over the director's chair. One of the povital lead actors in the film, Sonu Sood left the film after the actress took over the directorial reins. But the film is now finally in post-production.

"Each film has its own journey and this film also had its journey. It is true that we faced some difficulties in the beginning while shooting the film but our team is so strong that we overcame those difficulties and that's why we feel like doing celebration here," Kangana said with a sense of relief at the wrap party.