Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michele Obama and Oprah at Gandhi summit

Bollywood fame can take you places and that seems to be the case with actress Kangana Ranaut. The actress has reportedly been asked to speak on Gandhi at an international program in the USA. Kangana before this has never really ventured the global platform cinematically, she seems to have found a different opportunity in this manner. But more than getting to speak at the event, that fact that she will be sharing the platform with former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama and talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey is what has got fan attention.

The summit to be held on August 18 and 19 is called 'Gandhi Going Global'. The actress currently working on Manikarnika biopic was reported telling Indian Express, “For me, it’s always been about the impact you make on society and how you contribute to it. Sharing the stage with Michelle and Oprah will be inspiring. I’ve never been anybody’s fan but I admire and idolise women like Oprah.”

While details about her speech is awaited, she added, “Once I get back to Mumbai, I will know exactly what I will be talking on and for how long, depending on that I will prepare my speech.”

The two day event will see over 25,000 participants from 500 NGOs and organisations, 400 universities and 100 high schools interact in educational programs, motivational talks and cultural celebration.

On the career front, Kangana is soon to resume shoot for Mental Hai Kya directed by National Award-winning Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi opposite Rajkummar Rao.