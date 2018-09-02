Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika to be reshot, could miss the January deadline

All those looking for a juicy Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut clash in January 2019 may have to wait because according to reports the new director of Manikarnika, Ranaut herself, is going to shoot almost 80% of the film again. Sonu Sood has quit and has been replaced by Zeeshan Ayyub and most of the film that was directed by Krish, will now be reshot under Kangana.

Which leaves us with one question. Will the film be completed on time for the scheduled January release? Kangana is already into September with almost the entire film in front of her. The Simran star is busy shooting at the ND Studios currently and has actually shifted base to the Karjat based studio till mid-October. The only portions that Kangana will retain from the original shoot are the action sequences since those are money guzzlers and take a lot of time to shoot and produce.

Period films are high on post-production since a lot of the era is produced graphically, will 3 months be enough for Manikarnika to match the era of Queen Jhansi and be ready for a timely release? We hope so. Time, however, isn’t the only problem here. The budget too, sources say, has now increased by another 20 crore. Kangana’s film is now worth 80 crore which means it will have to make double that amount to break even. But then khoob ladi mardaani woh toh Jhansi waali rani thi... and this time she has Kangana backing her as well.