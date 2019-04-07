Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is now an entrepreneur, deets here

Rushabh Dhruv April 07 2019, 4.10 pm April 07 2019, 4.10 pm

Kangana Ranaut’s latest outing, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been well-received by the audience. The film, which opened to rave reviews, managed to cross the 100-crore mark at the box office. However, like Kangana’s many other films, Manikarnika had its share of controversies. The Bollywood’s Queen lashed out at B-Town celebs for not supporting her film. But if there is one person who has been a constant support to Kangana, it's her sister Rangoli Chandel. Not just once or thrice, Rangoli has time and again proved that she has Kangana's back!

But this time, we are not here to talk about Kangana and Rangoli's bond. We want to rather talk about entrepreneur Rangoli. She took to social media and shared a piece of news on how she and her husband have ventured into a business. Sharing a photo of their brand new hotel (Pashmina Boutique Hotel), Rangoli urged everyone to help the couple grow in their newly started hospitality business. "If you visit the Himalayas and need a boutique hotel, do give us a chance... need your blessings on this new journey ...feeling very emotional today," part of her post read. Going by the shared photo, the view from Rangoli's hotel looks breathtaking and we bet anyone would love to soak in nature and visit her hotel.

(Contd) ...Do give us a chance... need your blessings on this new journey 🙏...feeling very emotional today 🙏 #Manali — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 7, 2019

Known to be quite harsh and real on Twitter, recently when Deepika Padukone released the first poster of her upcoming film Chhapaak, Rangoli praised the actress and turned the 'biggest cheerleader' for her. Deepika will play the role of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor and for the uninitiated, Rangoli Chandel herself is an acid attack survivor. More power to you girls.

Anyways, congratulations on your new business, Rangoli!