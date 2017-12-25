Kangana wows in a floral pantsuit again but it goes beyond pretty

Winter fashion is a tough nut to crack with bulky sweaters, hoodies and mufflers not giving any credit to your waistline but you can depend on one Bollywood A-lister to spell out the way for you. Kangana Ranaut known for her unnatural sense of style sparkled our December fashion goal in a spectacular black floral pantsuit.

The suit worn by the star for a round of interviews on Monday is from Erdem’s new collection for H&M. While florals have always been considered a summer staple, Ranaut seems to be breaking the rule flawlessly by making a winter fashion statement with it. She styled it with a winning white blouse with victorian collar, striking black tie detail and chic red pumps. Devoid of any accessories other than black nerd glasses, this look spells Kangana all over it.The actress had worn the outfit for a holding intellectual cinematic talks with film critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra.

But this is not the first time the lady has wowed us over with flowers on her suit. In October too, the star gave us a glimpse of her floral pantsuit fetish when she arrived at the airport wearing a pale white floral suit with a blue scarf bow around her neck and a Gucci Dionysus studded floral-embroidered leather chain shoulder bag to string it all together. Here too she was seen pairing the suit with nerd glasses while giving jewelry a miss.

Pantsuits in 2017 come with a political message after Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits showed the world that women can no longer be kept away from power. Kangana, who has been vocal about the pay gap in Bollywood and alleged harassment from Hrithik Roshan, can very well be helmed as the right person to make a political statement with her power suits, albeit drizzled with floral prints.