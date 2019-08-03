Abhishek Singh August 03 2019, 3.03 pm August 03 2019, 3.03 pm

On Thursday, actor Dia Mirza shocked everyone after she took to social media to announce separation from her husband Sahil Sangha. But a day later, Manmarziyaan and Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon’s name started doing the rounds. Various reports stated that Kanika and Sahil were dating and that Kanika was responsible for the couple’s separation. Reacting to the reports, Kanika Dhillon slammed the media for their baseless reports.

Taking to social media, Kanika slammed the reports and stated that the media reports are laughable, despicable and irresponsible. Kanika said that writing fiction is her part of the job and questioned if the media be a bit more responsible in their writing. She also clarified that never in her life she has met Dia Mirza or her businessman husband Sahil Sangha in person.

Laughable-Despicable-Irresponsible! Fiction writing is my job!Can tabloids b a lill more responsible pls? Jst bcos 2news items come at d same time-They can’t b interlinked! It’s not a potpourri! Hav NEVER met Diya/ Sahil in my ENTIRE life! Pls get over it n let us get back 2work! — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) August 2, 2019

After Kanika was held responsible for the couple’s separation, Dia Mirza too took to social media and in a series of tweets, lashed out media for dragging a third person’s name in their matter.

1) This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil. It is most unfortunate to see the level of irresponsibility exercised. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 2, 2019

2) What is even more unfortunate is that our colleagues names are being tarnished and maligned by this media. As a woman I will not stand for another woman’s name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 2, 2019

3)There is absolutely no truth to the alleged reports and no third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways. We have requested the media to be graceful and allow us this time for some privacy. Really hope they can respect that. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 2, 2019

Dia even apologized to Kanika in response to the latter's tweet.

I am so sorry Kanika that people can be so disgraceful. All my love to you. https://t.co/vg5O6jPAea — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 2, 2019