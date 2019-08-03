On Thursday, actor Dia Mirza shocked everyone after she took to social media to announce separation from her husband Sahil Sangha. But a day later, Manmarziyaan and Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon’s name started doing the rounds. Various reports stated that Kanika and Sahil were dating and that Kanika was responsible for the couple’s separation. Reacting to the reports, Kanika Dhillon slammed the media for their baseless reports.
Taking to social media, Kanika slammed the reports and stated that the media reports are laughable, despicable and irresponsible. Kanika said that writing fiction is her part of the job and questioned if the media be a bit more responsible in their writing. She also clarified that never in her life she has met Dia Mirza or her businessman husband Sahil Sangha in person.
After Kanika was held responsible for the couple’s separation, Dia Mirza too took to social media and in a series of tweets, lashed out media for dragging a third person’s name in their matter.
Dia even apologized to Kanika in response to the latter's tweet.
Kanika and director Prakash Kovelamudi on Thursday had revealed that the couple had split two years ago. But the two collaborated as a writer and director for Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya.