Rushabh Dhruv July 30 2019, 6.12 pm July 30 2019, 6.12 pm

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath, in the month of December 2018 in Jalandhar. The couple got married in both Hindu and Sikh rituals amid a lavish ceremony. Now, after a few months, Kapil and Ginni are all set to welcome their first child. Earlier as per a report in News18, Ginni Chatrath is pregnant and is residing with her mother-in-law in Mumbai, who is looking after her health and all the necessary preparations. Amid the same and before the arrival of the baby, Kapil and Ginni are currently in Canada on their babymoon.

But when the lovebirds decided to go on a drive, something unusual happened which will leave you speechless. It so happened that in a video shared by Kapil, we can see how he stopped his wheely (car) and let the ducks (geese) cross the street. Yup, a pretty sight indeed. In the video, the comedian is seen mentioning that in Canada, one needs to respect nature and needs to stop and let the little birds pass first. “How beautiful is this #beautiful #britishcolumbia #nature #naturelovers #love #youandme,” Sharma captioned the video. Meanwhile, the star comedian, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, had mentioned that he is super happy with him becoming a father.

Have a look at the video shared by the comedian below:

"I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health," said the comedian. "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member," he said, adding, "I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off."