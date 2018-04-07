home/ entertainment
Kapil Sharma files defamation case against journalist after abusive rant on Twitter

First published: April 07, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Updated: April 07, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Host of family prime time comedy show Kapil Sharma had a not so family friendly rant on Twitter. The actor cum comedian with a troubling past was at it yet again. He went on an abuse hurling rant on Twitter which initially started with defending Salman Khan but eventually attacked journalist Vicky Lalvani. The comedian later filed a defamation case against the journalist.

Sharma’s anger towards the journalist stems from his allegations that Lalvani is trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from the actor. The complaint also includes his former managers Neeti and Preeti, who he alleges is also trying to extort money. The defamation case against these individuals comes as Sharma accuses them of instigating false and malicious propaganda against him in digital media since he refused to pay out.

The abusive tweets were later deleted by the comedian from him profile but screenshots of it had already gone viral. He later tweeted that his team asked him to delete them but whatever he had said was said from his heart.

