Kapil Sharma hints at possible show with Sunil Grover after rough spat

Kapil Sharma is currently India’s most recognized faces in the comedy genre. His fame attributed to his famous show ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma’ has long made us laugh during dinner table conversations. However, the show’s popularity nose-dived after a rough spat with his co-star comedian Sunil Grover. While we yearn to see the duo come back on screen, Kapil seems to show us some green light by saying there is the possibility of a show with his estranged cast member.

“Sunil and I haven’t met in a long time, but we chat over messages. He is currently in Canada. As soon as he returns, we will meet up and discuss the possibility of a new show. Hopefully, we should be back together. The rest of the cast members are also ready to come on board,” Sharma told Mid Day.

Kapil Sharma’s tiff with Sunil Grover happened when the star allegedly threw a shoe at Sunil while on a flight from Melbourne. While Sharma claimed he was in inebriated state, Sunil threw in the towel and did not accept his apologies.

"This time too, I was sad that our issue had become so big that it had started affecting our friendship. I tried explaining to him that everyone makes mistakes and I too had committed one. But he wouldn't have any of it," Kapil told mid-day.

Kapil Sharma recently spent time in a rehab to recover from alcoholism while Sony Entertainments took his show off air. It is not yet known when it will be back. Despite the setbacks, Kapil is currently promoting for his upcoming film, Firangi which is slated to be released on November 24.