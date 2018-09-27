Kapil Sharma wishes Sunil Grover for Pataakha; mending fences are we?

Fans are well aware of a massive fight that broke out last year between comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The feud was so fierce that the two friends decided to part ways professionally too. Earlier this year when Kapil made his comeback with a show titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma, Grover claimed that he wasn’t offered to be part of the show. Kapil, however, denied it saying he called Sunil a 100 times and even visited his house to meet him, but he wasn’t available. Now that Sunil’s film Pataakha is set to release, it looks like Kapil is planning to mend fences with the man.

Congratulations n best wishes Paji @WhoSunilGrover n my Favourite @VishalBhardwaj sir n @rekha_bhardwaj Mam n the whole team of #Pataakha lots of love n best wishes 🙏 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 27, 2018

Grover’s film Pataakha is all set to hit the screens on Friday, September 28 and Kapil took to Twitter to wish him luck. Now it will be interesting to see if Sunil actually replies to the gesture or not.

Sunil’s professional growth has jumped by leaps and bounds. While Pataakha is all set for a release, the actor also has Salman Khan starrer Bharat in his kitty. Sunil Grover became a household name with his character of Gutthi in the show Comedy Nights With Kapil. Later his character of Rinku Bhabhi in The Kapil Sharma Show was also loved by the audiences.

It will be interesting to see if Kapil and Sunil will collaborate once again given that they were a huge hit together. There have been reports of Kapil making his comeback once again, let’s wait and watch if Sunil accompanies him.