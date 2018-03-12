Karan Johar finally announces his female leads for Student of the Year 2

Director Karan Johar’s high school drama Student of the Year became of the most successful film of the director. Now as he readies for the second installation of the franchise, he has finally announced the female lead. This time, it is not one but two leads who will grace the screen. The first being Ananya Pandey, daughter of actor Chunky Pandey and the second being singer-actress Tara Sutaria.

These ladies will star opposite actor Tiger Shroff. Shroff had been confirmed for the role by Johar but his leading ladies had been kept under wraps for a long time. For the second installment of the franchise, Johar seems to have altered the gender dynamics in terms of leads. While the first installment saw two male leads, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, this time it will be two female leads instead.

SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/8gTuiZQANK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 24, 2018

The female leads of the film had been much speculated with several names doing the rounds. Johar is reported to have auditioned close to 800 girls for the roles. All for his wish to launch fresh talent with the movie. Ananya Pandey had long been rumoured to make her debut with Johar but Tara’s name comes as a shocker for she did not feature in the list of names of gossip mills which included Shroff’s girlfriend Disha Patani and Miss World Manushi Chillar.

Alia Bhatt who launched her career with the first installment of the film had previously said that she would not mind making a special appearance in the film which helped her shoot to fame as Shanaya.

The movie is being directed by Punit Malhotra and will hit screens on November 18.