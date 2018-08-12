home/ entertainment
Karan Johar is a troll hunter, here’s a look at his latest adventure

Karan Johar is a troll hunter, here’s a look at his latest adventure

First published: August 12, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Updated: August 12, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Hail the king of sassy comebacks; Karan Johar has once again proved that he owns the throne of witty remarks. Mess with this man and you sure are in for some smart answers. A recent troll got a piece of KJo's mind when he tried to accuse him of promoting extramarital affair. Confused? Fret not, we are here to help you. So the story goes...

 

Karan Johar's film Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna completed its 12 years and obviously, the team was quite excited to celebrate its success. Starring Shah Rukh Khan Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and others, KANK was a coming of age drama that had extramarital affair as its backdrop. So one troll took to Twitter and thanked KJo for promoting such affairs. And KJo being himself, had a sassy response to share.

In your face troll!

 

Well...this is not the first time that KJo has impressed us with his witty comebacks. Like in this one where he simply asked a troll to get a life.

Or when he gave a solution to someone's frustration.

And here when he questioned someone's existence.

Keep up the drama alive KJo, in films and on Twitter. We love it!

SHOW MORE
tags: #Abhishek Bachchan #Bollywood #Entertainment #Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna #karan johar #Preity Zinta #Rani Mukerji #Shah Rukh Khan #troll #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All