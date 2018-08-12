Karan Johar is a troll hunter, here’s a look at his latest adventure

Hail the king of sassy comebacks; Karan Johar has once again proved that he owns the throne of witty remarks. Mess with this man and you sure are in for some smart answers. A recent troll got a piece of KJo's mind when he tried to accuse him of promoting extramarital affair. Confused? Fret not, we are here to help you. So the story goes...

Karan Johar's film Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna completed its 12 years and obviously, the team was quite excited to celebrate its success. Starring Shah Rukh Khan Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and others, KANK was a coming of age drama that had extramarital affair as its backdrop. So one troll took to Twitter and thanked KJo for promoting such affairs. And KJo being himself, had a sassy response to share.

In your face troll!

Well...this is not the first time that KJo has impressed us with his witty comebacks. Like in this one where he simply asked a troll to get a life.

My dear Twitter Troll....there is a new product in the market...it's called a LIFE... please get one!! offer is open till stocks last!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 17, 2017

Or when he gave a solution to someone's frustration.

Let me give you some better advice!! Start sleeping with someone!!! You frustrated Fuck!!!! https://t.co/r58q0anCqy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 28, 2017

And here when he questioned someone's existence.

Listen Sherlock!!! First solve the mystery of your existence??? The prize will be to LAUNCH a missile up your arse!!! https://t.co/EY0NRGIZXv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 11, 2017

Keep up the drama alive KJo, in films and on Twitter. We love it!