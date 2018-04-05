Karan Johar makes last minute script changes after success of Baaghi 2

Sequel announcements in Bollywood are much look forward to. With hit school drama Student of The Year, it was no different. Fans waited eagerly for its rendition but the most anxious part of the wait was who was going to replace Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. As more and more news surfaced about the remake, it has now come to be known that producer Karan Johar had recently come up with major last minute twists to the script.

The changes come after Karan realized Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 has become a hit and is well on its way to enter the Rs 100 crore club. “Earlier, the story was structured in such a way that dance and romance were the two pivotal elements. But the failure of Tiger Shroff's dance film Munna Michael (2017), and the subsequent success of Baaghi 2 proved that the audience loves him in his action avatar. So Karan has asked Punit to incorporate fight sequences in the script, without changing the narrative. The film will now have four major action scenes," said a report in mid-day.

Much had been speculated about who will be the female leads for the film after Shroff was introduced as the male lead. Latest reports suggest that Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya and singer actor Tara Sutaria are to be the chosen kids. “Karan is also going to introduce Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya in showbiz with the film. He has already advised her to start working on herself. Ananya is going through several grooming sessions and training herself for her part. Not just that, much like Janhvi and Ishaan, he has advised Ananya to be a favourite among the paparazzi. Look at how popular she has suddenly become on social media. All thanks to KJo’s advice,” said another report in mid-day.

With these last moment changes, fans can only wonder if the innocence of the first film will be retained in its sequel.