Karan Johars Drive release date shifted, adds to Sushants woes

When one door closes, another window opens. For Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a window has creaked open. After Rajput’s upcoming film Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan was put on hold indefinitely following disputes with director Abhishek Kapoor, his next project, Drive with Karan Johar has now been postponed. The director announced shifting of the movie’s release from Holi this year to September 7.

The Dharma and Fox Car franchise races to cinema halls on the 7th of September,2018!! #DRIVE starting @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by @Tarunmansukhani Buckle up and get set for the zooming ride!! @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/qUsxLC1m35 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2018

The movie where Rajput will be seen paired opposite Jacqueline Fernandez for the first time had gone on the floors last year in March but seems to have hit some sort of roadblock due to which the release date had to be shifted.

The movie is being helmed by director Tarun Mansukhani who had last worked on 2008 hit romantic comedy Dostana. He will be back in the industry after a gap of 10 years.

The movie as hinted by its title is based around cars and its leading lady Fernandez will be playing the role of a car racer. "Finally, people will see me do a lot of stunts and action sequences, which I’ve been dying to do,” said the star during an interview. For the pole dancing, piano playing multi-talented actress, the role is not too different from real life experiences as she had been a car racer while growing up in Bahrain.

When Rajput was asked about the film the Kai Po Che star had spoken about it being resplendent with chase sequences. "It’s really fast-paced. But even if you don’t find it that fast throughout, the thrill element of what’s going to happen right after,will keep you hooked. I always wanted to do this kind of a stylish and slick action film. There are too many chase sequences, which are all required and not there for the heck of it,” Rajput had told a leading daily.

Rajput is in desperate need for a release after his hit M S Dhoni, Drive seems to be a promising option for the star.