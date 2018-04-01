Karan Johar reveals the first look from Netflix's Lust Stories

Netflix is all set to produce its next original film in India. As the streaming giant takes a keen interest in expanding its market in our country, it announced this week of its next film after Vicky Kaushal starrer Lover Per Square Feet, Lust Stories. But it is not going to be the same story with the elements of lust, love and romance. The first look from the film shared by director Karan Johar says just that.

Lust Stories will consist of four individual short films helmed by Bollywood’s best, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap. Netflix called the Bombay Talkies directors to help this film with its unique stories. Johar had earlier said in a statement, “A theme of lust....a new age and dynamic platform...the company of prolific filmmakers...the vision of Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala made this experience immensely sexy and satisfying! (no pun intended)...Lust Stories breaks ground and even tears the envelope at times! This one is worth the price of a subscription!” From the snap shared, it seems like Johar will direct Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Neha Dhupia.

The director even went ahead and shared a picture of all the directors together increasing expectations from the film. Lust Stories is being co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP. He mentioned in a statement, “Lust Stories - four short films that deal with real life relationships in modern India and brought together as one film brilliantly under a common theme by Anurag, Dibaker, Karan and Zoya is a perfect premiere for global audiences on Netflix. Diverse global audiences will discover, engage and enjoy this movie.”

With more details of the film awaited, fans can’t wait to see the film when it hits the streaming platform in June.