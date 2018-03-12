Karan Johars all singles Valentines Day party sees B-Town glam

Valentine’s Day is no long the day of celebration for couples solely, the definition has been expanded and interpreted to include people even without a partner. The latest to join this Bollywood director Karan Johar. The new father of two threw a single’s party to mingle all those single on Valentine’s Day.

Bollywood’s who’s who made a bee-line to attend the party putting their best dress forward with director-producer Ekta Kapoor doing a bit of leg show.

The party spread the aura of it is ok to be single and that life offers many more reliable options over relationships.

Selfies ran galore at the party with singletons mixing it best with wine and laughter.