Karan Johars all singles Valentines Day party sees B-Town glam

Valentine’s Day is no long the day of celebration for couples solely, the definition has been expanded and interpreted to include people even without a partner. The latest to join this Bollywood director Karan Johar. The new father of two threw a single’s party to mingle all those single on Valentine’s Day.
One single confirmed every year at @karanjohar singles party ! Best host ever
Bollywood’s who’s who made a bee-line to attend the party putting their best dress forward with director-producer Ekta Kapoor doing a bit of leg show.
The party spread the aura of it is ok to be single and that life offers many more reliable options over relationships.
Selfies ran galore at the party with singletons mixing it best with wine and laughter.
Cos it’s hot to be single🔥🔥🔥 Thank you for a fab, fun night @karanjohar .. Bestest host😘❤️ #valentines #mykindavalentine #singlesbash #karanjohar #funtimes #aboutlastnight #makingmemories #sophiechoudry
Beautiful #kiaraaliaadvani with #karanjohar and #manishmalhotra 😍😘😘😘😘
Picture 2 on 15.02.18.: Thank you my dear @karanjohar (in the background) for a swell bash to celebrate B-Town's #valentine singles. At least we don't pretend to be in a relationship! ;) With the lovely Soph and Sajjad Delafrooz, the menacing villain in #TigerZindaHai. #bollywood #instabollywood #aboutlastnight✨ #aboutlastnight #friends #valentinesday #party #partytime #partynight #makingmemories #friends #funtimes #goodtimes #mumbai #sophiechoudry #Karanjohar @sophiechoudry #singlelife #singlesbelike
Picture 3 on 15.02.18.: At KJo's swell bash to celebrate B-Town's #valentine singles. With the lovely Soph and Athiya. #bollywood #instabollywood #aboutlastnight✨ #aboutlastnight #friends #valentinesday #party #partytime #partynight #makingmemories #friends #funtimes #goodtimes #mumbai #sophiechoudry #Karanjohar @sophiechoudry #athiyashetty @athiyashetty #singlelife #singlesbelike