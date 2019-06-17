On Monday, the Oshiwara Police arrested the woman who had accused Karan Oberoi of rape last month. The woman was arrested by the police after she was accused of filing a false complaint against Karan and helping organise an attack on herself shortly after the initial FIR was filed. According to the latest developments, the woman had staged a fake attack on herself on May 25 and later filed a complaint with the police. In the complaint filed by the woman, she informed the police that two men riding on bike slashed her hand with a sharp object and threatened to throw acid on her and left a paper chit which read ‘take back the case’.
Acting on the complaint, the police filed a case against two unidentified people under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant sections. Upon investigation, the police found out that the woman had filed a false case with them. The woman, however, denied these claims and alleged that her lawyer has framed her. She also stated that she has written a letter to the commissioner of Oshiwara station and claims innocence in the case.
Section 182, 203 is likely to be registered against her for filing false complaint and misusing the law machinery. The charges are all bailable offence but I don't think she will be given the bail today as it's already 4.30pm and the court will shut down soon. She will have to spend tonight in jail. If the court finds her guilty, she can spend up to 6 months in jail for the offence."Karan Oberoi was initially arrested on May 6 and was sent to police custody after the woman had approached the Oshiwara Police Station and registered her case with them. She had filed an FIR against Oberoi under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion). The woman had alleged that the actor had duped her after making a promise of marrying her and had raped her while filming the act. She also stated that the actor had threatened her to release the video unless she paid him the money he demanded.