Abhishek Singh June 17 2019, 5.57 pm June 17 2019, 5.57 pm

On Monday, the Oshiwara Police arrested the woman who had accused Karan Oberoi of rape last month. The woman was arrested by the police after she was accused of filing a false complaint against Karan and helping organise an attack on herself shortly after the initial FIR was filed. According to the latest developments, the woman had staged a fake attack on herself on May 25 and later filed a complaint with the police. In the complaint filed by the woman, she informed the police that two men riding on bike slashed her hand with a sharp object and threatened to throw acid on her and left a paper chit which read ‘take back the case’.

Acting on the complaint, the police filed a case against two unidentified people under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant sections. Upon investigation, the police found out that the woman had filed a false case with them. The woman, however, denied these claims and alleged that her lawyer has framed her. She also stated that she has written a letter to the commissioner of Oshiwara station and claims innocence in the case.